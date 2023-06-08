© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Forest Service wants to protect Hassayampa River corridor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST
Palm Lake at Hassayampa River Preserve
The U.S. Forest Service wants to withdraw thousands of acres of land in the Prescott National Forest for the next 20 years to protect the Hassayampa River area.

The withdrawal would protect more than 3,500 acres from potential impacts from new mining, oil and gas, and geothermal development.

The Hassayampa River corridor is located near a historically active mining area. It’s home to lush riparian vegetation that provides habitats for sensitive wildlife species and a unique plant community.

The Bureau of Land Management wants feedback on the proposal. Public comments and requests for a public meeting on the withdrawal application are due by Sept. 5.

