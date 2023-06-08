Trout Unlimited supports efforts to boost Colorado River health

The group Trout Unlimited has launched a campaign to boost federally funded water conservation projects on the Colorado River.

The effort focuses on the history of the river basin including differing perspectives and the public’s role in preserving the watershed.

Trout Unlimited held an event in Denver this week that highlighted the Southwest’s historic drought and its impacts to Indigenous communities and even manufacturing that relies on the health of the river.

Several recreation groups also took part in the Restore Our Water event.

Arizona, California and Nevada recently agreed to cut 3 million acre-feet of water use from the Colorado River, but the group wants to continue pushing for ways to preserve the watershed that serves 40 million people, agriculture and 30 tribal nations.