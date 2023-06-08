© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15th. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Trout Unlimited supports efforts to boost Colorado River health

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST
USGS
/
The Colorado River near Moab, Utah

The group Trout Unlimited has launched a campaign to boost federally funded water conservation projects on the Colorado River.

The effort focuses on the history of the river basin including differing perspectives and the public’s role in preserving the watershed.

Trout Unlimited held an event in Denver this week that highlighted the Southwest’s historic drought and its impacts to Indigenous communities and even manufacturing that relies on the health of the river.

Several recreation groups also took part in the Restore Our Water event.

Arizona, California and Nevada recently agreed to cut 3 million acre-feet of water use from the Colorado River, but the group wants to continue pushing for ways to preserve the watershed that serves 40 million people, agriculture and 30 tribal nations.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverdroughtLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF