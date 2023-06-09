© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Highways magazine wins more than a dozen awards for excellence

Published June 9, 2023
Arizona Highways Calendar 2023
The world-renowned Arizona Highways magazine won 17 awards for excellence at this year’s annual conference of the International Regional Magazine Association. The magazine, which highlights Arizona’s scenic beauty and regional stories, won four first-place Gold Awards, including Writer of the Year and best Single Photo.

The nonprofit magazine association is made up of 25 regional magazines across North America. A panel of industry experts judges the annual awards competition.

Among Arizona Highways 17 awards are a silver medal for Photographer of the Year and a bronze medal for a special series focusing on Arizona’s State Parks. A merit award was given for best food writing for a piece on the Mexican food capital of the year.

