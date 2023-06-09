© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15th. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Volunteer Fire burning on Prescott National Forest now 70% contained

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST
Flagstaff Hotshots move fuel away from the edge of the containment line. This allows for a much lower intensity fire to burn near the edge of the line, minimizing the risk of the fire escaping.
Flagstaff Hotshots move fuel away from the edge of the containment line on the Volunteer Fire burning on the Prescott National Forest. This allows for a much lower intensity fire to burn near the edge of the line, minimizing the risk of the fire escaping.

A wildfire burning southwest of Flagstaff in the scar of the 2021 Rafael Fire is now 70% contained. Fire managers on the Prescott National Forest are allowing the Volunteer Fire to burn naturally in the ecosystem, consuming forest floor debris through managed operations.

The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported on May 23. There are currently no structures threatened. Forest officials say light to moderate smoke is visible from Sycamore Canyon and Garland Prairie, among other places.

The lightning-caused Volunteer Fire was reported May 23, 2023. It's burning on the Prescott National Forest in the scar of the 2021 Rafael Fire.
The lightning-caused Volunteer Fire was reported May 23, 2023. It's burning on the Prescott National Forest in the scar of the 2021 Rafael Fire.

An area closure remains in effect in the area of active fire operations. Forest roads within the closures are off-limits to all traffic with the exception of local residents who need to access their property and homes.

