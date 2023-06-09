Volunteer Fire burning on Prescott National Forest now 70% contained

A wildfire burning southwest of Flagstaff in the scar of the 2021 Rafael Fire is now 70% contained. Fire managers on the Prescott National Forest are allowing the Volunteer Fire to burn naturally in the ecosystem, consuming forest floor debris through managed operations.

The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported on May 23. There are currently no structures threatened. Forest officials say light to moderate smoke is visible from Sycamore Canyon and Garland Prairie, among other places.

An area closure remains in effect in the area of active fire operations. Forest roads within the closures are off-limits to all traffic with the exception of local residents who need to access their property and homes.