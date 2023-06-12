Coconino County authorities searching for missing man with 'severe dementia'
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a 79-year-old man with severe dementia.
They say Bobby Gray went missing from a highway rest stop west of Flagstaff Saturday.
According to officials, he was driving to California with his son and a friend in two separate vehicles.
While they were stopped Gray drove off west on Interstate 40 in a red Dodge Dakota pickup truck with Texas plates.
His family has not seen or heard from him since.
Gray was wearing a button-up shirt, blue jeans and glasses and is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 154 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
The truck had a Honda motorcycle in its bed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (800) 338-7888.