KNAU and Arizona News

New management team takes over command of Wilbur Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST
The lightning-caused Wilbur Fire near Clints Well was reported May 21, 2023. Officials have been letting it burn naturally and
Coconino National Forest/Inciweb
/
The lightning-caused Wilbur Fire near Clints Well was reported May 21, 2023. Officials have been letting it burn naturally and conducting firing operations to enhance forest health.

A type 3 incident management team has taken command of the Wilbur Fire 8-and-a-half miles west of Clints Well on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District.

It will allow fire crews to tap additional resources to help manage the lightning-caused wildfire that’s been burning on the Coconino National Forest for more than three weeks.

Officials are using the fire to restore forest health and reduce the chance of wildfire.

Crews have conducted back-burns and continue to reintroduce fire in the forest at low intensity to minimize the impacts to wildlife, culturally sensitive areas, infrastructure and watersheds.

Smoke from the nearly 500-acre fire is expected to be light but visible from the Verde Valley, Lake Mary Road and state routes 260 and 87.

Forest officials have ordered a closure of the area.

KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2023Wildfire NewsCoconino National ForestLocal News
