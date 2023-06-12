New management team takes over command of Wilbur Fire

A type 3 incident management team has taken command of the Wilbur Fire 8-and-a-half miles west of Clints Well on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District.

It will allow fire crews to tap additional resources to help manage the lightning-caused wildfire that’s been burning on the Coconino National Forest for more than three weeks.

Officials are using the fire to restore forest health and reduce the chance of wildfire.

Crews have conducted back-burns and continue to reintroduce fire in the forest at low intensity to minimize the impacts to wildlife, culturally sensitive areas, infrastructure and watersheds.

Smoke from the nearly 500-acre fire is expected to be light but visible from the Verde Valley, Lake Mary Road and state routes 260 and 87.

Forest officials have ordered a closure of the area.