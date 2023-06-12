Prescribed burns planned this week on Kaibab National Forest

Managers on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest plan to conduct prescribed burns this week near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Fire managers plan to treat more than 2,500 acres east/southeast of Jacob Lake.

Smoke may be visible from State Routes 67 and 89A, as well as the Jacob Lake area, and the towns of Fredonia, AZ, and Kanab, UT. Daytime winds should carry smoke northeast with residual smoke expected to settle into drainages and low-lying areas around the Kaibab Plateau and House Rock Valley overnight.

A nearby portion of the Arizona Trail will be temporarily re-routed along FR 205.