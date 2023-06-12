© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15th. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Tree thinning on Snowbowl Road to begin this week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST
Snowbowl Road

Coconino National Forest officials say contractors plan to begin a thinning project along Snowbowl Road Wednesday.

Crews will cut small-diameter trees in an area about two miles from where the road meets U.S. Highway 180.

The work will include the use of chainsaws and hand-piling logs and slash.

Drivers, cyclists and hikers are asked to be aware of falling trees in the area.

The project is designed to reduce fuels and wildfire dangers on the San Francisco Peaks and enhance forest health and wildlife habitat.

Intermittent road closures of up to 30 minutes are possible Mondays through Fridays.

