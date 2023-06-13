© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15th. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

$28.5 million grant awarded to connect rural Arizonans to high-speed internet

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 13, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST
1 of 1  — computer keyboard.jpg

The Biden-Harris Administration Monday announced millions of dollars in funding to connect people in rural Arizona to high-speed internet. The announcement was made locally by Arizona’s USDA Rural Development Director.

The $28.5 million grant will benefit rural residents, business owners and farmers. The bulk of the funding will be used to connect nearly 2,000 homes on tribal lands to high-speed internet.

Under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $65 billion to connect everyone to high-speed internet through the Internet for All initiative. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested in 142 projects that will bring high-speed internet access to 314,000 rural Americans.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsrural Arizonainternet access
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF