$28.5 million grant awarded to connect rural Arizonans to high-speed internet

The Biden-Harris Administration Monday announced millions of dollars in funding to connect people in rural Arizona to high-speed internet. The announcement was made locally by Arizona’s USDA Rural Development Director.

The $28.5 million grant will benefit rural residents, business owners and farmers. The bulk of the funding will be used to connect nearly 2,000 homes on tribal lands to high-speed internet.

Under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $65 billion to connect everyone to high-speed internet through the Internet for All initiative. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested in 142 projects that will bring high-speed internet access to 314,000 rural Americans.