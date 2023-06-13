© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15th. Thank you for your patience.
Crews managing two lightning-caused wildfires on Kaibab National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Officials with the Kaibab National Forest say they’ll allow two lightning-caused wildfires that were discovered last week to burn naturally to promote forest health.

One is active on more than 100 acres seven miles southeast of Tusayan and the other is a 55-acre fire near the eastern boundary of Grand Canyon National Park.

Managers say the fires will consume forest fuels within a designated perimeter and decrease the threat of wildfire, benefit animal habitat and cultural sites, and protect large old-growth trees and sensitive watersheds.

Smoke is expected to be visible throughout the area including Highway 180 and along Desert View Drive. The public is asked to avoid the wildfire areas.

