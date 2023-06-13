Crews managing two lightning-caused wildfires on Kaibab National Forest

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest say they’ll allow two lightning-caused wildfires that were discovered last week to burn naturally to promote forest health.

One is active on more than 100 acres seven miles southeast of Tusayan and the other is a 55-acre fire near the eastern boundary of Grand Canyon National Park.

Managers say the fires will consume forest fuels within a designated perimeter and decrease the threat of wildfire, benefit animal habitat and cultural sites, and protect large old-growth trees and sensitive watersheds.

Smoke is expected to be visible throughout the area including Highway 180 and along Desert View Drive. The public is asked to avoid the wildfire areas.