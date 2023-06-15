© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Women-led group removes one beehive at a time as insects face extermination in Mexico City

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:43 AM MST
Adriana Veliz searches for the queen bee from the most recent group of bees rescued by the SOS Abeja Negra organization, in Xochimilco, Mexico, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. “We do these rescues because it’s a species that’s in danger of extinction,” said Velíz.
A group of women are working hive by hive to relocate bees in Mexico City that would be exterminated if they remained in the crowded capital city.

The group Abeja Negra S-O-S began looking for an alternatives to save the bees after city officials created protocol to exterminate every beehive reported to authorities. Over the past five years, the group has relocated around 510 hives, with an average size of around 80,000 bees.

The insects play a crucial role in food production around the world by pollinating plants. Globally, bee populations have been decimated in recent decades. The United States alone is estimated to have lost around 25% of its bees in the past 40 years. The drop is due to pollution, destruction of natural habitats and climate change. In 2019, the United Nations raised an alarm that bee loss “poses a serious threat” to global food security.

Earlier this year, beekeepers in southern Mexico mourned the “mass killing” of millions of bees by pesticides.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsMexicobeesclimate changeUnited Nations
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press