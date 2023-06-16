Man dies after he 'went over the edge' at Grand Canyon Skywalk attraction

Mohave County authorities say a man fell to his death last week at the Grand Canyon Skywalk tourist attraction.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the man, quote “went over the edge.” No other details were given. It’s unclear if the man fell from the edge of the canyon or from the Skywalk structure itself.

The attraction, which is owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, features a horseshoe-shaped, clear walkway that juts out over the canyon rim, giving visitors a glimpse of the bottom of the Grand Canyon thousands of feet below.