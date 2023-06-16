Some AZ dispensaries recall cannabis products for possible fungal contamination

Arizona health officials say several marijuana retailers in the state have voluntarily recalled some products because of possible fungal contamination. Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infections, typically in people who are already sick.

According to the Department of Health Services, laboratory tests also showed some products could be contaminated with salmonella, which cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

The recall applies to some live resin and concentrate as well as some cannabis plants and trim. No illnesses have been reported but officials say those who’ve purchased potentially contaminated products shouldn’t consume them and should throw them away.