One man dead after bear attack near Prescott

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed Friday morning after a black bear attacked him near Groom Creek in the Prescott area.

Authorities say they began receiving 911 calls just before 8:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, that a black bear was attacking a man. 66-year-old Steven Jackson was reportedly drinking coffee on his property where he was building a home when a male black bear came out of the woods and attacked him, seemingly unprovoked.

The bear dragged Jackson about 75 feet down an embankment. Neighbors tried to scare it off by shouting and honking car horns, but it wouldn't leave. A neighbor then shot the bear, killing it. By that time, Jackson had already succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the attack appeared predatory in nature which is highly uncommon and unusual. There is only one other known fatal bear attack in Arizona since the mid 1980s. Authorities say an initial search of the area did not turn up anything that would have precipitated the attack, such as food, a cooking site, or access to water.

An investigation is being conducted by Game and Fish and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities remind the public to take precautions when camping, such as locking up food in a vehicle and not leaving out items such as toothpaste that may attract bears of other animals. The public is cautioned not to shoot bears unless there is an imminent threat to human life.