KNAU and Arizona News

Funeral held for Panamanian child who died in Border Patrol custody

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST

Mourners gathered over the weekend to remember an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. Funeral services were held in New York for Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez. She was born in Panama and died May 17, 2023, at a Border Patrol detention facility in Texas.

Anadith tested positive for influenza while in custody. Her mother told The Associated Press she warned agents the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. A nurse practitioner also reported denying three or four requests from the girl’s mother for an ambulance until the child collapsed and lost consciousness.

An internal investigation found Border Patrol medical personnel were informed about Anadith’s medical history but declined to review the file before she had a seizure and died. Her death has put the U.S. government under increased scrutiny over care given to detained migrants.

