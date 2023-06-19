© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SR 89A full daytime closures set to start Tuesday

Published June 19, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST
The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to close a portion of State Route 89A starting Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to close a portion of State Route 89A tomorrow through June 28.

SR 89A will be closed in both directions between the Owenby Way roundabout at mile marker 375 and the Midgley Bridge picnic area near mile marker 376.

Full closures are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and again June 27 through 28.

The highway will be open for traffic during nighttime hours.

Drivers should instead use State Route 179 and Interstate 17.

ADOT says the closures are needed for safety while crews are doing rockfall mitigation work as part of an ongoing SR 89A improvement project.

