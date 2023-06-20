Tribal artists, leaders want update to law to protect Native arts to better combat online sales

Native American artists and tribal leaders are urging Congress to update and strengthen the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.

IACA was passed in 1990 to prohibit any advertisement and all sales of counterfeit Indian arts and crafts.

Now, advocates say the act needs to be updated and strengthened to better combat online sales. Cronkite News reports the proposed legislation would increase and expand protections on Indian arts and crafts, as well as enforce stricter punishments for those who sell or make counterfeit goods.

These counterfeit items are often recreated by non-Indian artists or printed off and used worldwide.

Under the proposal, violation of the act could lead to arrest.