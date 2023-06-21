© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Bear that killed man near Prescott tests negative for rabies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST
Officials say a black bear attacked and killed Steven Jackson at his property in Groom Creek south of Prescott. A neighbor tried to stop the attack and shot and killed the bear.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/
Officials say a black bear attacked and killed Steven Jackson at his property in Groom Creek south of Prescott on Fri, June 16, 2023. A neighbor who tried to stop the attack shot and killed the bear.

Arizona wildlife officials say a bear that killed a man near Prescott last week has tested negative for rabies and had no apparent signs of disease.

According to the Game and Fish Department, the 365-pound adult male black bear was in good condition when it attacked and killed Steven Jackson Friday at his property in Groom Creek where he was building a home.

A neighbor tried to stop the attack and shot the animal multiple times, killing it at the scene.

Officials believe it was an unprovoked predatory attack and remains from the victim were later found in the bear’s stomach.

The only time rabies has been confirmed in a black bear in Arizona was in 1971.

Bear attacks in the state are very rare but the animals can attack, injure and kill when acting aggressively toward humans.

wildlife Arizona Game and Fish Department Prescott Local News
KNAU STAFF
