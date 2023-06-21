© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Groups sue Forest Service over southern Arizona mineral exploration projects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST
The area near Patagonia, Ariz., near the U.S.-Mexico border is home to endangered species like jaguar and Mexican spotted owl along with riparian areas and other watersheds.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Conservation groups have sued the U.S. Forest Service over the agency’s authorization of two mineral exploration projects in southern Arizona.

The work is slated for an area in the Patagonia Mountains north of the U.S.-Mexico border and will explore for copper and other minerals.

Conservationists, including the Center for Biological Diversity and the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, say the projects would damage riparian areas, aquifers and surface water, and that area includes critical habitat for endangered species like jaguars and Mexican spotted owls.

The groups allege that when the Forest Service approved the projects it violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not taking into account the effects on public lands, water and endangered species.

