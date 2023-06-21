Ignitions continue on lightning-caused Wilbur Fire

Crews in recent days have conducted a series of ignitions on a lightning-caused wildfire near Clints Well that’s been burning since last month.

The Wilbur Fire has grown to more than 9,000 acres on the Mogollon Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest, and managers are allowing it to burn naturally to consume forest fuels and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire.

Officials say the work has resulted in low-to-moderate severity fire.

If conditions allow, crews today will conduct what are expected to be the final ignitions of the project. Smoke could be visible from the Verde Valley and Lake Mary Road along with state routes 260 and 87.

A temporary area closure near the fire remains in effect.