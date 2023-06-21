© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ignitions continue on lightning-caused Wilbur Fire

Published June 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST
Published June 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST
The lightning-caused Wilbur Fire near Clints Well was reported May 21, 2023. Officials have been letting it burn naturally and conducting firing operations to enhance forest health.

Crews in recent days have conducted a series of ignitions on a lightning-caused wildfire near Clints Well that’s been burning since last month.

The Wilbur Fire has grown to more than 9,000 acres on the Mogollon Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest, and managers are allowing it to burn naturally to consume forest fuels and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire.

Officials say the work has resulted in low-to-moderate severity fire.

If conditions allow, crews today will conduct what are expected to be the final ignitions of the project. Smoke could be visible from the Verde Valley and Lake Mary Road along with state routes 260 and 87.

A temporary area closure near the fire remains in effect.

Prescribed burns Coconino National Forest Wildfire News Fire Season 2023 Local News
KNAU STAFF
