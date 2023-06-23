© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

NPS urges public to use caution at Lake Mead after deadly Father's Day weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST
National Park Service

The National Park Service is urging the public to use caution while visiting Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The statement comes after six deaths and dozens of injuries were reported over the Father’s Day weekend in the Lake Mead area.

According to the National Park Service’s website, three people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident, two people drowned, and one person died of an apparent suicide. Rangers also rescued 23 people and responded to criminal incidents, including assault, theft, and drug use.

Officials at Lake Mead say visitation is strong due to elevated lake levels. They urge the public to use common sense caution and considerate behavior.
https://www.nps.gov/lake/learn/news/lake-mead-nra-experiences-six-fatalities-over-father-s-day-weekend.htm

