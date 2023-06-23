Study: Native Americans receive less suicide prevention care at emergency departments

A new study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences found racial and ethnic differences in the suicide prevention care provided to patients with alcohol use disorder at emergency departments in the United States.

Researchers say alcohol use disorder is a top risk factor for suicide.

Native Americans were found to have the lowest level of hospitalization when diagnosed with AUD and suicide ideation despite having the nation’s highest suicide rate. Only 32% of Native Americans were hospitalized, compared to 50% of the general population.

The study notes that the reasons could include issues such as stereotyping, biases and lack of cultural familiarity on the part of healthcare providers. They also say medical schools typically provide little training on how to best consider behavioral health issues among people from various racial and ethnic groups.