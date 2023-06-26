Crews extinguish two fire on Coconino National Forest Sunday

Fire crews responded to two separate human-caused fires on the Coconino National Forest over the weekend.

The first was the Ponderosa Fire near Hart Prairie Sunday. They gained control of the blaze quickly before it grow beyond one acre.

A second fire – known as the Hollow Fire – soon broke out near Wing Mountain. Fire crews managed to stop the fire at about an acre.

Forest officials are reminding campers that it is illegal to leave behind a campfire that isn’t fully extinguished.

Monday is a Red Flag day with no scheduled prescribed or controlled burns. Contact the Coconino National Forest Service dispatch at 928-527-3552 if you spot smoke in the forest.