Signed during Pride ceremony, Navajo Nation legislation recognizes same-sex marriages

During Friday’s Pride ceremony on the Navajo Nation, Delegate Seth Damon signed legislation recognizing same-sex marriages. It effectively repeals Title 9 of the Navajo Nation Code, which was enacted in 2005 and prohibited same-sex marriages within the Tribe.

During the Pride celebration, Delegate Damon said, “The purpose of the legislation…is to ensure that all Diné are welcome within the four sacred mountains and to recognize all marriages within the Navajo Nation.” Although the legislation repeals the prohibition against same-sex marriages in Title 9, the method for a traditional Navajo wedding ceremony involving a man and woman remains unchanged.

The 24th Navajo Nation Council also passed a resolution establishing Diné Pride Week to be held every third week in June.