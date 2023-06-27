Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Twenty-three-year-old Shania Rose Dedman was last seen Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Round Rock, AZ, getting into a red Chevy car of an unknown model with unknown license plates. Authorities say she may have been headed to Phoenix, possibly to a rehabilitation center.

Dedman is described as a Native American female, 5’5”, 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black high top Vans shoes, jeans and a black pullover with an Indian Chief image and the words “Native Life.”

Anyone with information on Shania Rose Dedman’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District, (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.