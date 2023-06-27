© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating vulnerable missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST
Navajo Police Department Shiprock District
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable missing person.

Twenty-six-year-old Esau Terrence James was last seen Thursday, June 22, 2023, leaving his home in Shiprock, New Mexico to visit a friend. He never returned.

James is known to suffer from severe mental illness.

Authorities describe him as a Native American male, 5’7”, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a one-inch vertical scar on his forehead.

Anyone with information on Esau Terrence James’ whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District, (928) 68-1350/1351, or call 911.

