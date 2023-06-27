Navajo police ask for public's help in locating vulnerable missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable missing person.

Twenty-six-year-old Esau Terrence James was last seen Thursday, June 22, 2023, leaving his home in Shiprock, New Mexico to visit a friend. He never returned.

James is known to suffer from severe mental illness.

Authorities describe him as a Native American male, 5’7”, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a one-inch vertical scar on his forehead.

Anyone with information on Esau Terrence James’ whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District, (928) 68-1350/1351, or call 911.