Gov. Hobbs issues executive order mandating gender-affirming care for state employees

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a pair of executive orders to expand protections for LGBTQ+ Arizonans Tuesday.

The orders allow state and university employees to access gender-affirming surgery and sever any official involvement with so-called conversion therapy.

The actions direct the agency that oversees state employee health insurance plans to remove a prohibition on coverage for gender-affirming surgery established in 2017.

It also specifically prohibits the use of state or federal dollars to "promote, support, or enable" the practice of attempting to convince individuals — particularly minors — that they are not gay.

The orders were met with threats of litigation from conservative advocates.