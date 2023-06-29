New Mexico approves millions in wildfire loans following biggest blaze in state history

About half of the money set aside earlier this year by New Mexico lawmakers to help cities and counties recover from a historic wildfire has been allocated by the state.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced Wednesday that nearly $47 million in no-interest loans have been approved for road repairs and culvert restoration in San Juan and Mora counties. The counties were hit hard by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in 2022. The blaze — the largest in the state's recorded history — was sparked by prescribed burn operations conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.

Now, residents in the burn scar are preparing for another season of post-fire flooding.

Lujan Grisham also issued 21 executive orders Tuesday for emergency funding totaling more than $15 million for wildfire recovery work and to reimburse other states that helped during the initial response.