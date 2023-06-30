© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Firing operations to continue on Kaibab National Forest wildfires

KNAU STAFF
Published June 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST
A wildland firefighter with the Black Mesa Hotshots, based out of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, conducts burnout operations on the Hull Fire on June 17, 2023, at the Hull Cabin located on the Tusayan Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.
Randi Shaffer/USFS
A wildland firefighter with the Black Mesa Hotshots, based out of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, conducts burnout operations on the Hull Fire on June 17, 2023, at the Hull Cabin located on the Tusayan Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

Fire managers on the Kaibab National Forest will continue firing operations on two lightning-caused wildfires in the coming days. Officials say light winds and double-digit humidity expected this weekend.

As a result crews will be able to apply fire as a safety measure in advance of the main wildfires, which is designed to maintain a slower pace and lower intensity.

One of the fires near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is nearly 2,500 acres and crews will conduct burns along State Route 67.

They’ll also continue the work on a more than 3,000-acre fire near Tusayan and are using drones to survey the fire and conduct ignitions.

Elsewhere, a 1,500-acre lightning-caused wildfire near Grandview Point just outside of the boundary of Grand Canyon National Park has shown no growth in recent days.

Officials have let all three burn naturally for ecological benefit and forest health.

Wildfire News Prescribed burns Kaibab National Forest
KNAU STAFF
