Firing operations to continue on Kaibab National Forest wildfires

Fire managers on the Kaibab National Forest will continue firing operations on two lightning-caused wildfires in the coming days. Officials say light winds and double-digit humidity expected this weekend.

As a result crews will be able to apply fire as a safety measure in advance of the main wildfires, which is designed to maintain a slower pace and lower intensity.

One of the fires near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is nearly 2,500 acres and crews will conduct burns along State Route 67.

They’ll also continue the work on a more than 3,000-acre fire near Tusayan and are using drones to survey the fire and conduct ignitions.

Elsewhere, a 1,500-acre lightning-caused wildfire near Grandview Point just outside of the boundary of Grand Canyon National Park has shown no growth in recent days.

Officials have let all three burn naturally for ecological benefit and forest health.