KNAU and Arizona News

NAU admissions won't be affected by recent Supreme Court decision

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:49 PM MST
Officials at Northern Arizona University say the school won’t be affected by this week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the use of race as a factor in determining admissions.

An NAU spokesperson says the university’s process isn’t race-conscious, but the school has advanced inclusive outreach efforts like equitable financial aid policies and support services to ensure representation.

Since 2010, Arizona state law has banned the consideration of race or ethnicity in university admissions.

Thursday’s high court decision effectively ended affirmative action in the college admissions process.

The 6-to-3 decision struck down the processes used by the University of North Carolina and Harvard College, ruling the programs violated the Equal Protection Clause of the constitution, which prohibits racial discrimination by government entities.

