Extreme heat continues in parts of northern Arizona

Forecasters in the region are warning of continued extreme temperatures in the coming days.

The National Weather Service says Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon is expected to reach 113 degrees Wednesday and 114 Thursday.

Elsewhere in the canyon, temperatures will hover near 100 degrees with 90 predicted at the South Rim.

An excessive heat warning is in effect there through Sunday.

Officials are also warning of fire weather throughout much of northern Arizona with very dry and windy conditions.

Fire restrictions are in place throughout the region including on national forest, county, municipal and state land.

Fireworks are never allowed in national forests.

Later this week, light precipitation is possible with the biggest chances in the White Mountains and easter Arizona.