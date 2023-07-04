Federal grant aims to help repair water infrastructure damaged by Pipeline, Tunnel and Crooks fires

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a nearly $250 million grant program to help rural and tribal communities repair water infrastructure damaged by fires and floods last year in Arizona.

It applies to presidentially declared disasters and includes areas in Coconino County affected by the Tunnel and Pipeline fires and the Crooks Fire in Yavapai County.

In addition, the federal grant will be available to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the Havasupai Indian Reservation.

Only rural public agencies and nonprofit organizations are eligible, and the funds can be used for water repairs and to develop resiliency from future disasters.

Applications can be submitted through the USDA’s website and the funding will be available until it’s expended.