KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal grant aims to help repair water infrastructure damaged by Pipeline, Tunnel and Crooks fires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST
Several sections of the Inner Basin water pipeline were damaged during post-wildfire flooding in July on the lower flanks of the San Francisco Peaks.
City of Flagstaff
/
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a nearly $250 million grant program to help rural and tribal communities repair water infrastructure damaged by fires and floods last year in Arizona.

It applies to presidentially declared disasters and includes areas in Coconino County affected by the Tunnel and Pipeline fires and the Crooks Fire in Yavapai County.

In addition, the federal grant will be available to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the Havasupai Indian Reservation.

Only rural public agencies and nonprofit organizations are eligible, and the funds can be used for water repairs and to develop resiliency from future disasters.

Applications can be submitted through the USDA’s website and the funding will be available until it’s expended.

