KNAU and Arizona News

Activity increases on remote Yavapai County wildfire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST
Arizona fire officials say activity has increased on a 5,000-acre wildfire in a remote area about 50 miles west of Prescott because of hot temperatures and low humidity.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Pilot Fire started Saturday in the rugged Mohon Mountains in far northwestern Yavapai County.

It’s burning in a sparsely populated area and isn’t currently threatening property.

Officials say smoke from the wildfire is likely to be very visible to communities in Mohave and Yavapai counties and especially in the State Route 93 and Interstate 40 corridors.

Managers say because of the treacherous terrain it’s unsafe to send in hand crews for suppression efforts, but previous wildfires in the area will provide natural fire barriers.

It’s expected to be a long-duration fire and is likely to burn until the area receives significant monsoon moisture.

