KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff group says it's turned in enough signatures to put hospital proposal to voters

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST
A citizen group in Flagstaff says it’s submitted more than 4,800 signatures to place a referendum on the local November ballot related to a proposed new hospital.

According to Flagstaff Community First, members turned the petition in to the city clerk Thursday.

If certified, it’ll allow Flagstaff residents to weigh in on the city council’s decision last month to rezone property near Ft. Tuthill that moved forward Northern Arizona Healthcare’s proposed facility that’ll include a new hospital and wellness village.

The group says the public should ultimately decide on such a large development project and questions the council’s decision to approve the rezoning.

The first phase includes an $800,000 million, 700,00-square-foot facility and is expected to be finished in 2027 with a second phase that includes housing, a hotel and retail.

NAH says its current building in Flagstaff is aging and can’t be upgraded to provide a modern standard of care.

