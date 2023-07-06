Inner Basin water pipeline repairs to begin in mid-July

A project to repair a key water pipeline in Flagstaff damaged by post-wildfire flooding last summer is set to begin later this month.

The Coconino National Forest and city will partner on the 13-mile-long Inner Basin pipeline to repair 45 locations along the Schultz Pass and Waterline roads.

Officials say the construction will also rebuild areas around the pipe to reduce further degradation and will allow the line to return to full capacity while improving road conditions.

The 120-year-old pipeline provides about 20% of Flagstaff’s water supply during the summer and has been losing 2-to-4-million gallons a day.

It was heavily damaged by catastrophic flooding following the Pipeline Fire that burned more than 26,500 acres on the San Francisco Peaks a year ago. Work will begin in mid-July and last through November 2024.