KNAU and Arizona News

Inner Basin water pipeline repairs to begin in mid-July

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST
The Inner Basin water pipeline was heavily damaged in several places during multiple post-wildfire flash floods in July. The pipeline provides between 5% and 15% of Flagstaff's drinking water during the summer months and even as much as a fifth of the city's supply.

A project to repair a key water pipeline in Flagstaff damaged by post-wildfire flooding last summer is set to begin later this month.

The Coconino National Forest and city will partner on the 13-mile-long Inner Basin pipeline to repair 45 locations along the Schultz Pass and Waterline roads.

Officials say the construction will also rebuild areas around the pipe to reduce further degradation and will allow the line to return to full capacity while improving road conditions.

The 120-year-old pipeline provides about 20% of Flagstaff’s water supply during the summer and has been losing 2-to-4-million gallons a day.

It was heavily damaged by catastrophic flooding following the Pipeline Fire that burned more than 26,500 acres on the San Francisco Peaks a year ago. Work will begin in mid-July and last through November 2024.

KNAU and Arizona News floodingpipeline fireCoconino National ForestFlagstaffLocal NewsWildfire NewsFire Season 2023
KNAU STAFF
