State legislators warn proposed OHV ban likely isn't legal

State legislators are warning the City of Sedona that a proposed ban of off-highway vehicles on city streets isn’t legal.

Sen. Ken Bennett, Rep. Selina Bliss and Rep. Quang Nguyen sent a letter to Sedona Mayor Scott Jablow and the city council that warns the city the ordinance likely violates state law and wouldn’t hold up in court.

They added the city needs to provide a legal analysis that explains how the OHV ordinance is authorized by state law if they want to proceed.

Sedona’s mayor previously said the proposed ordinance is motivated by safety concerns, specifically tire failure. It would amend the City Code to prohibit the operation of any motor vehicle on a “paved way” if the vehicle “is equipped in any manner in violation of state or federal motor vehicle standards.”