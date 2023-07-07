© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth sets three heat records in one week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST
NASA
/

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week.

The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the 62.9-degree mark set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday. That’s according to data from a University of Maine tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has distanced itself from the calculations in part because they rely on modeling. But scientists say the daily records — official or not — are a symptom of the larger problem of climate change where the precise digits aren’t as important as what’s causing them.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsearthnoaaglobal warming
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press