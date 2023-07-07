Evacuations lifted for Stockton Hill Fire north of Kingman

Residents evacuated by a wildfire near Kingman were able to return home Thursday.

Crews worked Wednesday and Thursday to slow the Stockton Hill Fire.

The 589-acre blaze had been burning through grass and brush as it moved to the northwest toward the Shadow Canyon area about 13 miles northwest of Kingman. It is now 45 percent contained.

The community of Red Wing Canyon was evacuated Tuesday night after the fire broke out earlier in the day. Officials say they remain SET status and should be ready to evacuate again if needed.