KNAU and Arizona News

Evacuations lifted for Stockton Hill Fire north of Kingman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST
A plane circles above the Stockton Hill Fire 13 miles north of Kingman on Tue, July 4, 2023. The blaze prompted evacuations and could force even more residents from their homes as it advances.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
A plane circles above the Stockton Hill Fire 13 miles north of Kingman on Tue, July 4, 2023. The blaze prompted evacuations and could force even more residents from their homes as it advances.

Residents evacuated by a wildfire near Kingman were able to return home Thursday.

Crews worked Wednesday and Thursday to slow the Stockton Hill Fire.

The 589-acre blaze had been burning through grass and brush as it moved to the northwest toward the Shadow Canyon area about 13 miles northwest of Kingman. It is now 45 percent contained.

The community of Red Wing Canyon was evacuated Tuesday night after the fire broke out earlier in the day. Officials say they remain SET status and should be ready to evacuate again if needed.

