Forest Service partners with HBCU to create more diversity in firefighting

A partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and historically Black colleges and universities is aimed at creating more firefighting opportunities for students of color. The conception of an on-site fire academy in Alabama came during the pandemic as officials brainstormed how to boost diversity.

Wildfire season around the U.S. continues to grow while minorities remain underrepresented in forestry and firefighting.

The on-site fire academy in Alabama is part of the 1890 Land Grant Institution Wildland Fire Consortium. It’s comprised of Florida A&M University, Southern University in Louisiana, Tuskegee University and Alabama A&M University.

Diversity among the Forest Service's wildland firefighters has increased by 20% in the last decade, according to data collected by the agency. It has approximately 13,000 employees including firefighters and other staff who respond to wildfires. Between July 2010 and July 2022, white staffers fell from 86% to 66%.

Black fire personnel have remained mostly around 1.3%. Black women make up around half a percent. The number of Hispanic staff has grown by 10%. Native Americans/Alaska Natives and Asians linger around 3% and 1%, respectively. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders make up less than 1%.

The dearth of applicants of color may partly be due to a lack of awareness. They are not often encouraged to consider firefighting by guidance counselors or recruiters, said Terry Baker, CEO of the Society of American Foresters and its first Black leader. There also is a misconception that working outdoors isn't highly technical or doesn't require skill, he said.