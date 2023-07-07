Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Fifty-year-old Wilhelmina Whitewater has been missing since 2018. She was last seen in July of that year in Tsaile, Arizona.

Authorities describe Whitewater as a Native American female, 5’4”, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black and white jacket, and black and purple running shoes. She is known to suffer from addiction and substance abuse.

Anyone with information on Wilhelmina Whitewater’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District, 928-674-2111/2112, or call 911.