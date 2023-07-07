Two Arizona representatives introduce bill to void Chaco Canyon mining and drilling ban

Republican Representatives Eli Crane and Paul Gosar have introduced a new bill that would void President Joe Biden’s recent ban on oil and gas drilling on lands within a swath of New Mexico’s Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Crane says the move effectively prevents all private landowners and Navajo allottees from mineral leasing land in the area.

He adds that it will have significant economic impacts on the Navajo Nation by limiting tribal revenue, economic development, self-sufficiency and American energy production.

The Navajo Nation previously said the closure area was too large and could result in lost jobs for tribal members.

The legislation – known as the Energy Opportunities for All Act – is set for a hearing in the House Committee on Natural Resources next week.