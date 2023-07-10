© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Hikers body recovered after apparent slip and fall from Bell Rock trail

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM MST
Yavapai County Search and Rescue recovered the body of a hiker on July 7, 2023, after the man apparently “slipped and fell to his death” while hiking the Bell Rock Trail near Sedona.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/
Yavapai County Search and Rescue recovered the body of a hiker on July 7, 2023, after the man apparently “slipped and fell to his death” while hiking the Bell Rock Trail near Sedona.

The body of a hiker was recovered Friday after he apparently “slipped and fell to his death” while hiking the Bell Rock Trail near Sedona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man was hiking an “extremely technical” section of one of the main trails to the top of Bell Rock Butte when he fell.

They launched a search for the man after he failed to show up to work Thursday.

Deputies found his car in the Bell Rock parking lot and a ping to his phone showed that he was in the area.

Search and rescue crews located the man’s body the next morning.

The hiker’s body was recovered by a technical ropes unit. His name has not been released.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeSedonahiker
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF