Hikers body recovered after apparent slip and fall from Bell Rock trail
The body of a hiker was recovered Friday after he apparently “slipped and fell to his death” while hiking the Bell Rock Trail near Sedona.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man was hiking an “extremely technical” section of one of the main trails to the top of Bell Rock Butte when he fell.
They launched a search for the man after he failed to show up to work Thursday.
Deputies found his car in the Bell Rock parking lot and a ping to his phone showed that he was in the area.
Search and rescue crews located the man’s body the next morning.
The hiker’s body was recovered by a technical ropes unit. His name has not been released.