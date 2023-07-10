Hikers body recovered after apparent slip and fall from Bell Rock trail

The body of a hiker was recovered Friday after he apparently “slipped and fell to his death” while hiking the Bell Rock Trail near Sedona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man was hiking an “extremely technical” section of one of the main trails to the top of Bell Rock Butte when he fell.

They launched a search for the man after he failed to show up to work Thursday.

Deputies found his car in the Bell Rock parking lot and a ping to his phone showed that he was in the area.

Search and rescue crews located the man’s body the next morning.

The hiker’s body was recovered by a technical ropes unit. His name has not been released.