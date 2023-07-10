© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating vulnerable missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 10, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST
Navajo Police Department Dilkon District
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Leo Tsosie’s last known location was Inglewood, California. He was last seen June 10, 2022.

Authorities describe Tsosie as a Native American male, 5’3”. 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a mole on his forehead above his left eyebrow and wears prescription glasses. Tsosie may suffer from mental illness.

Anyone with information on Joseph Leo Tsosie’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Dilkon District, 928-657-8075, of call 911.

