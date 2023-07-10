Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating vulnerable missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Leo Tsosie’s last known location was Inglewood, California. He was last seen June 10, 2022.

Authorities describe Tsosie as a Native American male, 5’3”. 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a mole on his forehead above his left eyebrow and wears prescription glasses. Tsosie may suffer from mental illness.

Anyone with information on Joseph Leo Tsosie’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Dilkon District, 928-657-8075, of call 911.