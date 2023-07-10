© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Public meeting set to discuss proposal for Grand Canyon area national monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST
Tribal leaders and elected officials have proposed the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument on 1.1 million acres adjacent to the national park.
Rick Hossman/AP, file
/
The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service will host a public meeting next week in Flagstaff regarding management of the region’s public lands and a proposal to designate a new national monument near the Grand Canyon.

In a statement, the BLM says the community meeting is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s effort to support locally led conservation efforts nationwide. It’s a response to requests from local, county, state and Tribal officials, as well as pending legislation in Congress, calling for the protection of the landscape surrounding the Grand Canyon. This includes the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

The public meeting is set for Tuesday, July 18 from 1–4 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the DoubleTree Hotel in Flagstaff.

KNAU STAFF
