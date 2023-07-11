Community mourns loss of beloved 'Rocky Point' dog rescue founder

The animal rescue community is mourning the loss of the beloved founder of a Barb’s Dog Rescue in Puerto Penasco, Mexico.

Barbara Mumaugh died June 29, 2023, at the age of 70 after an extended illness.

Originally from Phoenix, Mumaugh moved to Puerto Penasco in 2001 following the death of her daughter, on a mission to save homeless and injured dogs. Her house became the rescue facility, which now regularly holds around 400 dogs and has 20 staff members and a board of directors.

Over the years, Barb's Dog Rescue has become a favorite place for visiting Arizonans and others to adopt dogs while on vacation. It is also a favorite philanthropy within the Flagstaff community in particular.