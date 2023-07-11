Law enforcement asking for public help in locating missing Joseph City teen

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old Joseph City boy that’s been missing for more than a week.

Officials say Jarrett Brooks was last seen on the morning of July 4th on the 4400 block of Boyce Drive in Joseph City.

Jarrett is six feet tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt with the word “AMERICA” across the front with blue jeans, cowboy boots and a baseball hat.

It’s not known which direction he went.

Anyone with information on Jarrett’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 928-524-4050.