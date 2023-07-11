Prescott residents push back against rodeo expansion process

Hundreds of Prescott residents are petitioning the city for more public input in a multi-million-dollar plan to expand the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

The nonprofit company that owns the rodeo – Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. – presented a $40 million masterplan to the city earlier this year. The proposal includes the renovation of existing city-owned buildings plus a new convention center, covered arena and a grandstand. They also want to bring in new events beyond the annual weeklong rodeo.

But residents have raised concerns about the lack of public involvement in the process. Deb Thalasitis is part of the group behind one of the two petitions.

"The rodeo is a source of pride for people in Prescott and it’s a significant conversation that needs to happen," Thalasitis said. "And that’s what this is about."

Nearly 400 residents have signed the petitions to request a 60-day public comment period and multiple public hearings before the Prescott City Council makes any decisions on the proposed expansion.

The Prescott Rodeo has come under fire recently. A June lawsuit claims a $15.3 million allocation by the Arizona legislature to assist with the improvements violates the state Constitution’s gift clause. That money is now in legal limbo until the lawsuit is resolved.

The council is set to respond to the petitions during Tuesday’s meeting.