Sedona approves funds for non-motorized trail improvements

The Sedona City Council has unanimously approved a funding agreement with the U.S. Forest Service for improvements of some non-motorized trails within city limits.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports the new five-year agreement will provide $60,000 per year of the total annual cost to the Forest Service for trail work in and around Sedona proper. Some of the funds will be used to hire project staff.

The city and the Forest Service have been working together for decades to maintain city trails and urban pathways. Sedona’s Red Rock Ranger District has more than 400 miles of trails with over 3 million visitors each year.