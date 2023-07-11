© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Sedona approves funds for non-motorized trail improvements

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 11, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST
Cathedral Rock in Sedona
City of Sedona
Cathedral Rock in Sedona

The Sedona City Council has unanimously approved a funding agreement with the U.S. Forest Service for improvements of some non-motorized trails within city limits.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports the new five-year agreement will provide $60,000 per year of the total annual cost to the Forest Service for trail work in and around Sedona proper. Some of the funds will be used to hire project staff.

The city and the Forest Service have been working together for decades to maintain city trails and urban pathways. Sedona’s Red Rock Ranger District has more than 400 miles of trails with over 3 million visitors each year.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsSedonaU.S. Forest Servicetrails
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF