Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Human remains identified as missing Mohave County man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Jordan Carvalho's remains were found in a wash in Golden Valley in 2022.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in a wash in Golden Valley in 2022 as 30-year-old Jordan Victor Carvalho.

Carvalho was reported missing on Sept. 30, 2019, after a family member said they hadn’t heard from him in weeks.

A skull was found in a wash near Ligurta Road nearly three years later. Detectives confirmed the skull was human and had been washed up during recent flooding.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office couldn't identify the remains, though. They sent a sample to the
forensic genetic genealogy companyOrtham Inc. earlier this year for assistance. A genetic genealogy investigation identified the remains as Carvalho. However, were unable to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding Carvalho’s missing person case should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective division.

MOHAVE COUNTY mohave county sheriff missing persons
