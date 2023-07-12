Human remains identified as missing Mohave County man

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in a wash in Golden Valley in 2022 as 30-year-old Jordan Victor Carvalho.

Carvalho was reported missing on Sept. 30, 2019, after a family member said they hadn’t heard from him in weeks.

A skull was found in a wash near Ligurta Road nearly three years later. Detectives confirmed the skull was human and had been washed up during recent flooding.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office couldn't identify the remains, though. They sent a sample to the

forensic genetic genealogy companyOrtham Inc. earlier this year for assistance. A genetic genealogy investigation identified the remains as Carvalho. However, were unable to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding Carvalho’s missing person case should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective division.