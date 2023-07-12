Prescott City Council approves more public involvement in rodeo plans

The Prescott City Council agreed to increase public involvement in plans to expand the rodeo grounds during their meeting earlier this week.

They approved one of two petitions that call for more public meetings and public involvement during future city consideration of the Rodeo Grounds plans.

The nonprofit company that owns the rodeo – Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. – presented a $40 million masterplan to the city earlier this year that proposes renovation of existing city-owned buildings plus a new convention center, covered arena and a grandstand.

The council said the issue elicited hundreds of comments and they ultimately agreed that more public involvement is needed before any decision is made.