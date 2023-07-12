© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Workers will be installing equipment for another radio station near our KNAU 88.7 antenna. To protect their safety, KNAU will reduce power Wednesday morning for several hours. Listeners in the Flagstaff area will still be able to receive us, but those in more distant communities such as Show Low and Kingman will not. Our online streaming service at KNAU.org will be unaffected. The outage is only temporary and we’ll return to full power as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott City Council approves more public involvement in rodeo plans

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 12, 2023 at 8:12 AM MST
Two Prescott residents and a legal rights group say the $15.3 million payout earmarked for Prescott's annual rodeo violates the state Constitution's “gift clause.”
Prescott Frontier Days
/
Facebook
The Prescott Frontier Days take place each summer at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

The Prescott City Council agreed to increase public involvement in plans to expand the rodeo grounds during their meeting earlier this week.

They approved one of two petitions that call for more public meetings and public involvement during future city consideration of the Rodeo Grounds plans.

The nonprofit company that owns the rodeo – Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. – presented a $40 million masterplan to the city earlier this year that proposes renovation of existing city-owned buildings plus a new convention center, covered arena and a grandstand.

The council said the issue elicited hundreds of comments and they ultimately agreed that more public involvement is needed before any decision is made.

